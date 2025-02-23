Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pacers)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been limited to just 16 games this season due to a knee injury, and he's popped up on the injury report again on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Leonard is listed as questionable, but his injury is notable, as the Clippers have listed him with a left foot ailment and not the knee injury that kept him out of the first few months of the 2024-25 campaign.
Leonard played in the Clippers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, but it appears his status for this game is up in the air. The Clippers are road underdogs against Indiana, and with Leonard and Norman Powell both on the injury report, oddsmakers have only released a few player props (for both players) on the Clippers' side in this game.
Here's how to wager on Kawhi is he's able to suit up on Sunday.
This story will be updated with Leonard's official status for Sunday's contest.
Best Kawhi Leonard Player Prop for Clippers vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
If Kawhi is able to suit up on Sunday, he could be worth a look in the prop market for Los Angeles.
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Bettors will have to lay some juice with this prop, but Leonard has multiple made 3-pointers in three of his last four games, including a 4-for-8 shooting game against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Due to his injury designation, Leonard is one of the only Clippers listed in the prop market, as his status would alter how the team approaches this contest.
Kawhi is shooting 37.5 percent from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game in 16 games this season. Indiana is also just 16th in opponent 3-point percentage, so this is a pretty solid matchup for the two-time NBA Finals MVP as his role and minutes expand in this Clippers offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.