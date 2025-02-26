Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Bulls)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed two of the team's three games since the All-Star break, missing both legs of a back-to-back against Indiana and Detroit due to a sore foot.
However, Leonard is off the injury report and expected to play on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. This is a must-win matchup for the Clippers, as they've lost ground in the race for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
It seems like the foot issue wasn't a major injury for Leonard, and with Norman Powell (knee, out) expected to miss this game, the Clippers need Kawhi to step up to help them offensively.
Oddsmakers have the Clippers favored in this game, but the best way to bet on this matchup may be in the prop market since Leonard is facing a defense that ranks in the bottom five in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points per game.
Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet for Clippers vs. Bulls
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
With Norman Powell out on Wednesday night, I’m buying Kawhi Leonard as a scorer against the No. 29 defense in terms of points per game allowed this season.
Kawhi had back-to-back 25-point games before he sat out both ends of a back-to-back against Indiana and Detroit with a sore foot. The Clippers star has taken 15.8 shots per game in six games this month. Even though he’s only averaging 17.3 points per game over that stretch, this is a great matchup against Chicago.
The Bulls are 26th in defensive rating and a top-three team in pace this season, so don’t be shocked if this turns into a high-scoring affair.
