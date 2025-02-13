Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Jazz)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a big game on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Clippers to a 14-point win.
However, with the Clippers playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Utah Jazz, Leonard has been ruled out.
Los Angeles has been cautious with Leonard on the second night of back-to-backs since he returned from missing the first few months due to a knee injury.
With the All-Star break beginning on Friday, there is no reason for the No. 6-seeded Clippers to push Leonard against Utah, especially since the Clips are nine-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Leonard out, the Clippers will likely lean more on Norman Powell and James Harden on the offensive end.
In the prop market, I believe Powell is the player to target against Utah.
Best Los Angeles Clippers Prop Bet vs. Utah Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Norman Powell OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
Powell should be in line for an expanded offensive role tonight with Kawhi Leonard ruled out on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Clippers sharpshooter is averaging 23.8 points per game this season, and he had a smooth 27 points in his last game without Kawhi in the lineup. Plus, Powell had 26 points (with Leonard playing) earlier this month against Utah.
The Jazz are just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, so don’t be shocked if Powell’s scoring reaches the mid-to-high 20s now that he’s in line for a lead role in the offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.