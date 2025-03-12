Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed at least one leg of all six of the Clippers' back-to-backs since returning to action from a knee injury earlier this season.
On Wednesday, the Clippers are set to play the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Since Leonard played on Tuesday, it's likely that he'll end up sitting out this matchup.
Since they're playing a back-to-back, the Clippers haven't released an injury report for this game yet, but the latest odds at DraftKings can tell us more about this game. The Clippers are set as 2.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, even though Miami has lost three games in a row and has struggled all season long (9-23) against teams that are over .500.
That's a sign that Leonard and Norman Powell (who has been out with a hamstring injury), are unlikely to suit up for the Clips. Los Angeles has struggled against the spread as a road team this season, going just 12-21 -- the second-worst mark in the NBA.
If Leonard ends up sitting out, the Clippers will turn to James Harden to carry the load on offense in this road date with the Heat.
