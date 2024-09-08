Is Keenan Allen Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears star receiver Keenan Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday’s NFL Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, but he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is great news for the Bears, who are looking to surround rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with a strong receiving corps in his first NFL season.
Allen, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason, is one of the best receivers in the league when healthy, but he is aging. Oddsmakers have set him at some interesting prop lines in Week 1, but now that we know he’s playing, we can take advantage.
Keen Allen Prop Bets for Titans vs. Bears in NFL Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +200
Based on these props, oddsmakers are expecting Allen to operate as the No. 2 receiver in Chicago’s offense behind DJ Moore.
He and Moore both have reception props at 4.5 (Moore’s is heavily favored to the OVER) while rookie Rome Odunze is set at just 3.5 receptions. In addition to that, Allen has a receiving yards prop that is more than Odunze (41.5) but less than Moore (59.5).
A lot of Allen’s production is going to come down to how well Williams plays on Sunday, but I expect him to make an impact against the Titans.
The veteran receiver is usually a receptions hog, picking up five or more catches in 11 of the 13 games he played in last season. It’s unclear if Allen will have the same chain-moving role that he did in Los Angeles, but I could see him clearing his receptions prop on Sunday, especially if Williams gets in a rhythm early.
