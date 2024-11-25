Is Khalil Mack Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed as questionable for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, but it appears that he intends to play.
Mack, who is dealing with a groin injury, said he expects to play on Monday Night Football after practicing this week.
This is great news for a Chargers defense that already ranks No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed so far this season.
Mack was injured in Week 10, playing just four snaps against the Tennessee Titans, and he missed Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On the season, the star pass rusher has 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also has forced two fumbles and recovered one, returning it for 22 yards.
The Chargers are 2.5-point underdogs to Baltimore on Sunday, and the Ravens have a team total of 26.5 points on Monday. The Chargers have yet to allow more than 20 points in a single game that Mack has played in this season, but they did give up 27 points to Cincinnati in Week 11.
If you think that the star pass rusher can have a major impact on Monday, the UNDER on the Ravens team total could be an interesting bet.
