Is Khalil Shakir Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Texans)
Khalil Shakir has emerged as the most reliable pass catcher in the Bills offense that is headlined by MVP candidate Josh Allen, but it's looking like the Bills will be short-handed in the team's big game agasint the Houston Texans.
Shakir suffered a sprained ankle in the Bills loss last week to the Ravens and has already been ruled out for the team's game at the Texans. With Shakir out, the Bills will lose its leading receiver and more pressure will fall on the likes of rookie Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid.
As noted above, Shakir could be out for multiple weeks, or at the very least limited moving forward, so this can be a good opportunity for other weapons in the offense to step up. Below, you'll find player props for Coleman as the Bills head to Houston for a potential playoff preview.
Keon Coleman Player Props
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +116/Under -152)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +220
Keon Coleman OVER 3.5 Receptions
Coleman has been quiet this season as most of the attention revolves around Shakir, James Cook and Dalton Kincaid.
However, the first round pick is going to be expected to step up in this spot and I like his over receptions prop at plus money.
Coleman got four targets in the last game, hauling in three for 51 yards, but with Coleman coming out I expect the team to key in on him more as he continues to garner more attention.
The Texans passing defense can be had, right at the league average in terms of passing success rate, and this can be a coming out party of sorts for Coleman.
