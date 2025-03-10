Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Celtics)
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has missed the team's last five games due to an illness, and it appears he's going to miss yet another matchup on Monday.
KP is listed as doubtful against the Utah Jazz, a sign that he's unlikely to play in this matchup. Boston has also listed veteran big man Al Horford as questionable, so there's a chance the C's will have to turn to Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman Sr. as their primary options in the frontcourt.
Boston is still favored by 17.5 points in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, so Porzingis' likely absence doesn't appear to have too much impact on Boston's chances of beating the lowly Jazz.
Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference, and it's coming off a road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Porzingis missed the start of the 2024-25 season with a leg injury, and he's only appeared in 32 games overall. However, when he's on the court, he's been an effective player for Boston. The former lottery pick is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds ,1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.
Hopefully for Boston, Porzingis will be able to return sooner rather than later from his illness.
