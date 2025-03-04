Is Kyle Kuzma Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Hawks)
The Milwaukee Bucks could be without a key piece of their rotation on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Forward Kyle Kuzma, who was acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline in a deal with the Washington Wizards, is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.
Barring a mid-day upgrade in his status, Kuzma is not expected to play in this matchup.
As a result, the Bucks will have to rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to carry their offense, especially since Bobby Portis (suspension) is out for this contest.
Here's how I'm betting on Lillard in the prop market in a matchup that he's thrived in this season.
Best Milwaukee Bucks Prop Bet for Tuesday vs. Atlanta Hawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Damian Lillard OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This is a great matchup for Lillard, as the Hawks rank 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Lillard has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his three games against Atlanta this season, knocking down four shots in their last meeting on Feb. 7.
The All-Star guard is shooting 38.0 percent from deep this season, and he’s cleared this line in five of his last eight games on 10.8 attempts per game. Lillard is shooting 38.4 percent from 3 over that stretch while averaging 4.1 makes per contest.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.