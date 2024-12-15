Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey missed the first game of his career in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a shoulder injury.
Now, the Chargers are listing McConkey as questionable for Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they're optimistic that he'll be able to barring his pre-game warmup.
In Week 13, when he was injured, McConkey was limited to just 63 percent of the Chargers’ snaps. Before that game, he had played over 70 percent of the snaps in four straight weeks.
On the season, the rookie has 58 catches for 815 yards and four scores. He has been the clear No. 1 target for Justin Herbert in the passing game this season, and that’ll likely continue if he can suit up in Week 15.
Here’s a breakdown of the best prop bets for him – if he plays – on Sunday.
Best Ladd McConkey Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 71.5 (Over -110/under -120)
- Anytime TD: +155
Ladd McConkey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-135)
McConkey had turned into a reception machine before missing last week's game against the Chiefs. He had three-straight games hauling in at least six receptions including a nine-reception performance against the Falcons. It's clear that Justin Herbert has built chemistry with McConkey and relies on him in key situations.
Now, McConkey and the Chargers get to face a Buccaneers defense that allows the most receptions per game in the NFL at 25.3. That should set up the rookie receiver for a big game through the air, which makes me lean heavily toward betting the OVER on his receptions at 5.5.
