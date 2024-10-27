Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Saints vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey is expected to play in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints despite dealing with a hip injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
McConkey was questionable in Week 7 as well, but he ended up suiting up on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, he should be in line for a massive workload through the air with Quentin Johnston listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup.
The Chargers don’t have many options at the receiver spot, and McConkey has been a constant focal point for Justin Herbert this season. Here’s a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Ladd McConkey Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -145/Under +110)
- Receiving Yards: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +165
So far this season, McConkey has just one game where he’s cleared 50.5 receiving yards, so even with Johnston likely out – he was in Week 7 as well – it’s hard to trust the rookie at this number.
However, McConkey does have at least six targets in each of his last four games, picking up five or more receptions in four of six games overall this season.
That’s likely where I’d lean in targeting him, as he should see plenty of looks from Herbert in this matchup. The Saints are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing the most yards per play and the fifth-most passing yards in the league this season.
That sets up well for the rookie in Week 8.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.