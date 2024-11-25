Is Ladd McConkey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 due to a shoulder injury.
McConkey injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still ended up playing 73 percent of the team’s snaps in that game, catching six of his nine targets for 123 yards.
The rookie receiver has been listed as questionable for several games this season, but he has yet to miss one in the 2024 campaign.
McConkey did log two limited practices this week, a good sign for his chances of suiting up on Monday night. Still, he’s officially questionable and bettors may need to wait until the official injury status comes out before game time before knowing that he’ll play for sure.
If McConkey does play, here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 12 against Baltimore.
Best Ladd McConkey Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 65.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +130
This is a dream matchup for the rookie if he can suit up, as the Ravens have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL and the second-most passing touchdowns (22) through the first 11 weeks of the season.
McConkey has quickly turned into a go-to guy for Justin Herbert in this Chargers offense, racking up 43 receptions for 615 yards and four scores in 10 games. He only has three games where he’s cleared 65.5 receiving yards, but this is as good of a matchup as he’ll have all season.
I don’t mind wagering on McConkey to score at +130, but he’s coming off a career-high 123 yards – on a career-high nine targets – in Week 11.
If his usage stays the same and the shoulder issue does not limit him, he should push for another day over 65.5 receiving yards, and potentially in triple-digits, on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
