Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavaliers vs. Hornets)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as probable on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite dealing with an illness.
Ball has been in and out of the lineup this season, playing in 39 games this season and just eight games since Feb. 7.
Even with Ball in the lineup, the Hornets are set as massive underdogs in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are currently 17-point dogs, and it's likely that the Hornets' losing streak will be extended to nine games on Friday.
Ball has been effective when he's in the lineup, averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, but he's hitting just 40.8 percent of his shots from the field and 33.6 percent of his shots from 3.
With Ball expected to play, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market in this matchup.
Best LaMelo Ball Prop Bet for Hornets vs. Cavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LaMelo Ball OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
I think this line is set way too low for Ball on Friday night, as he’s averaging 5.4 rebounds per game and has picked up at least five boards in five of his last six matchups.
In fact, Ball is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game over that stretch, picking up seven, nine and 10 boards in his last three games.
If Ball plays his usual minutes on Friday, he should be in the mix for five or boards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.