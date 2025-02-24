SI

Is Lauri Markkanen Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Jazz)

The latest injury update for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Peter Dewey

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will be down a key piece of their rotation on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, as forward Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out with a back injury.

This season, Markkanen has appeared in 43 games and is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3. With the Jazz clearly tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it makes sense that they don't want Markkanen to push through an injury on Monday.

Following Markkenen being ruled out, the Jazz shifted from 5.5-point underdogs to 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Trail Blazers.

This season, Utah is just 7-20 straight up at home, but it is 14-12 against the spread as a home underdog. The Jazz will be facing an uphill battle though on Monday, as Portland is seventh in net rating over its last 10 games.

The Jazz are down several players in addition to Markkanen, as Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton have also been ruled out on Monday.

