Is Lauri Markkanen Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Grizzlies)
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to lower back injury management.
Markkanen has missed Utah's last nine games, so this is a step in the right direction for the former All-Star, as the Jazz would love if he could log a few more games before the end of the regular season. Utah is currently set as a double-digit underdog against Memphis, but the spread has moved from Utah +13 to +12.5 in the leadup to this game.
Markkanen hasn't been as great as his All-Star campaign this season -- he's averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game -- but the Jazz aren't necessarily trying to win games, as they sit in dead last in the Western Conference standings.
Here's how to bet on Markkanen if he's able to go on Wednesday.
This story will be updated with Markkanen's official status on Wednesday night.
Best Lauri Markkanen Prop Bet for Jazz vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-154)
Even though Markkanen has not played since Feb. 22, I think he’s undervalued in this market if he’s able to return tonight.
Markkanen is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season, and he grabbed five or more boards in nine of his 12 games before going down with a back injury. Even if he’s on a minutes limit, Markkanen should be able to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.