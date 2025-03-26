Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Pacers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed seven games earlier this month with a groin injury, but he's since returned to the lineup for games against the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.
The Lakers, who have lost seven of their last 10 games, dropped both of those matchups, but James appears to be healthy and ready to go for the final stretch of the season. On Wednesday, the Lakers have listed James as probable for their road date with the Indiana Pacers.
James has scored 17 and 24 points in his two games back in the lineup for Los Angeles, and the Lakers are actually favored on the road against a Pacers squad that has won five in a row. That's a sign that James is good to go for this game.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on the four-time champion in the prop market tonight.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Pacers
- LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points (-125)
After a down-scoring game in his first game back from a groin injury, James had a strong showing against the Magic on Monday night, dropping 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting (6-for-7 from the free-throw line).
Now, he’s taking on an Indiana team that is 15th in defensive rating and 17th in opponent points per game this season. Since Feb. 1, James has 24 or more points in 13 of his 17 games, averaging 27.5 points per game over that stretch.
