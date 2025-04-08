Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Lakers have listed several players on their injury report, as Rui Hachimura has been ruled out and James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all questionable.
Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back, and the Lakers may rest everyone to be at full strength against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, that seems like a likely outcome.
Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as whopping 15-point favorites in this game despite the fact that they were blown out by the Lakers on Sunday. Los Angeles rode a big game from Doncic -- and a hot 3-point shooting performance as a team -- to the win.
With Los Angeles in the driver's seat for the No. 3 seed, it could make sense to sit James in this game to give him a break in one leg of a back-to-back. After missing time with a groin strain last month, James has returned to play in each of the Lakers' last nine games.
They are 5-4 during that stretch but remain 1.5 games up on the Denver Nuggets (the No. 4 seed) in the standings.
This story will be updated with James' official status for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
