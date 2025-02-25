Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as probable on Tuesday night for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to left foot injury management.
James has found himself on the injury report since the All-Star break, but he has not missed a game for Los Angeles, including the back-to-back right out of the break against Charlotte and Portland. Based on the probable tag, James is expected to suit up for this marquee matchup.
The main storyline between the Lakers and Mavericks is that this is Luka Doncic's first game against his former team. Doncic is coming off a huge game against the Denver Nuggets, and he and James have showcased some solid chemistry early in their time together as teammates.
This season, LeBron has already played in 51 games despite turning 40 years old during the campaign. The four-time champion is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 51.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Mavericks vs. Lakers
LeBron James UNDER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
James has cleared this line just one time in a game that Luka has played in, and he may see less time on the ball as the season goes on.
Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said this week that he wants the offense to run through Doncic with James and Austin Reaves getting time on the ball when Doncic sits. So, LeBron’s assist numbers may take a slight hit over the final weeks of the regular season.
In games that Luka has played in, LeBron has 15, 13, 18 and 14 rebounds and assists. The 18 came against the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who have the worst net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games yet somehow beat this Lakers team out of the All-Star break.
Don’t be shocked if James falls just short of this number tonight.
