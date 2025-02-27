Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left foot injury management.
James, 40, has appeared in all of the Lakers' games since the All-Star break despite missing the All-Star Game itself because of his foot injury.
On Thursday, the Lakers are favored at home against Minnesota, and it appears James is in line to suit up based on the spread (Lakers -6.5) and the fact that he has plenty of props listed for tonight's action.
With the Lakers in the mix for a top-two seed in the West, James is likely going to play in every matchup that his body can handle, as Los Angeles has a real chance to win the title for the first time in several seasons.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
LeBron James OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
The Lakers have been playing some small-ball lineups since the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, and that's led to some big rebounding games for James.
He picked up 12 boards on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, and he's now averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, clearing 7.5 boards in three straight contests.
With Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle out of the lineup for the Timberwolves, there should be a few more opportunities on the glass for James. He's played 33 or more minutes in each game since the All-Star break, which improves his floor for this bet.
