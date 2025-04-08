Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder)
Could the Los Angeles Lakers be without multiple key stars on Tuesday night?
Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are all listed as questionable for the front end of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks -- Luka's return to Dallas -- on Wednesday.
There's no doubt that the Lakers want Doncic to be able to play against his former squad, and there's a chance that L.A. rests a bunch of players in this game as Rui Hachimura has already been ruled out and Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith are also listed as questionable.
Doncic has played in both ends of a back-to-back just three times in six potential chances with the Lakers, and this feels like a perfect spot for him to sit out and rest for the Dallas game with the Lakers in a prime position to secure the No. 3 seed in the West.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings appear to agree, as the Lakers are set as 15-point underdogs in this game despite blowing out the Thunder on Sunday. OKC, which is already locked into the No. 1 seed in the West, doesn't have much to play for in this game, so the fact that it is favored by so much is a sign that Doncic, James, and Reaves are highly questionable to suit up.
This story will be updated with Luka Doncic's official status on Tuesday against the Thunder.
