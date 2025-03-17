Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their losing streak on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns behind a big scoring game from Luka Doncic, and now they'll play the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.
Doncic missed the second night of a back-to-back last week on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, but there are signs that he will play in this matchup. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Lakers favored by nine points at home even though LeBron James (groin) is expected to sit out once again.
So, Doncic should be in line to play, although the Laker have yet to release an official injury report for this game.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Luka in the prop market if he's able to go on Monday.
This story will be updated with Doncic's official status for Monday's game against San Antonio.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic to Record a Triple-Double (+285)
Since joining the Lakers, Doncic only has two triple-doubles, but I’m getting bold with this pick with LeBron James still banged up for Los Angeles.
Luka’s scoring has made a jump as of late, but he’s also grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight games and seven games overall since joining the Lakers. In his last 10 games, Doncic is averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
He’s worth a shot at this price, especially since the Spurs are 23rd in opponent assists per game this season and 26th in rebounding percentage over their last 10 games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.