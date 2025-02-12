Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Jazz)
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic made his debut for the franchise on Monday, Feb. 10 after missing a ton of time – mostly while he was still with Dallas – due to a calf strain.
Doncic had not played since Dec. 25 prior to Monday’s game, and the Lakers had listed him as questionable earlier on Wednesday for a rematch with Utah.
Well, Los Angeles received some positive news on Doncic on Wednesday afternoon, upgrading the All-NBA guard to probable for tonight’s contest.
This is great news for the Lakers, who are road favorites and aiming to win a seventh game in a row on Wednesday. This is Los Angeles’ final game before the All-Star break, and it currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Doncic didn’t play a ton on Monday, suiting up for just 23:33, but he did score 14 points while adding five rebounds and four assists.
It would be surprising to see the Lakers increase Doncic’s role in a big way with the All-Star break on the horizon. However, it’s a good sign that he’s been upgraded to probable ahead of this contest.
Here’s how I’d wager on Doncic in the player prop market on Wednesday against Utah,
Best Luka Doncic Player Prop for Lakers vs. Jazz
- Luka Doncic UNDER 25.5 Points (-115)
I know, I know, nobody wants to fade Doncic right now. But, there is a difference between betting with your heart and betting logically.
It may seem crazy to take an UNDER here since the Jazz have one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA, but Luka took just 14 shots in only 23:33 of playing time in the win over Utah on Monday, finishing with 14 points.
After dealing with a calf strain that sidelined him for over a month, Doncic is likely working his way back into playing shape, and the Lakers probably don’t want to push him too much right before the All-Star break.
Los Angeles is eyeing a deep playoff run, and having Luka aggravate his calf right before having about a week off for the break would be foolish.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Luka on a minutes limit again on Wednesday, which will make it very tough for him to score 26 points as he still tries to acclimate himself to the Lakers’ offense.
