Is Malik Monk Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Clippers)
The Sacramento Kings will be without a key piece of their rotation on Sunday, as guard Malik Monk has been ruled out with a right toe sprain against the Los Angeles Clippers.
This will be the third straight game that Monk is sidelined, a sizable blow for a Kings team that traded away guard De'Aaron Fox at the deadline this season. In addition to Monk, starting center Domantas Sabonis has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
The Kings are road underdogs on Sunday against the Clippers, and there's no doubt that they'll miss Monk's offense. A former first-round pick, Monk is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3.
Here's how I'm wagering on the Kings in the prop market with Monk out.
Best Kings Prop Bet on Sunday vs. Clippers With Malik Monk Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-145)
With Monk and Sabonis both out, the Kings are down their two best playmakers on offense.
So, DeMar DeRozan may be relied on more as a playmaker than he has been in previous games this season. DeRozan is averaging just 4.0 assists per game, but he has five or more in four of his last five games, including multiple games since Sabonis went down.
I expect him to have an even bigger playmaking load on Sunday. He has five and seven dimes over the last two games without Monk in the lineup.
