Is Mark Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Kings)
Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams has been ruled out for the team's matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a foot injury.
Williams has appeared in just 25 games for the Hornets this season, but he's been an effective player when on the floor, averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
With the Hornets starting center out, they're set as massive road underdogs on Monday after losing by 53 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
Here's how to wager on Charlotte in the prop market with Williams set to miss another game.
Best Charlotte Hornets Prop Bet vs. Sacramento Kings on Monday
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Miles Bridges OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-145)
The Hornets are going to need Miles Bridges on the glass in this matchup with Mark Williams out, and the veteran forward is averaging 7.7 boards per game this season.
Bridges has at least seven rebounds in 10 of his last 14 games, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game over that stretch.
