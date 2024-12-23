Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Packers)
New Orleans Saints veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with an illness ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but he did return to practice on Saturday.
That’s a step in the right direction for him to play on Sunday, and he’s officially listed as questionable on the Saints’ final injury report.
MVS has played well for the Saints after he began the season in Buffalo. The veteran played a small role for the Bills, catching just two passes over the first six weeks of the regular season.
Since joining New Orleans, he’s showcased that he can be a reliable deep threat for an offense that is down top receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed due to injuries.
If MVS is able to play, he’s worth a look in the prop market. Here’s my favorite bet for him if he ends up being active despite his illness.
Best Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Packers
Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Since joining the Saints this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been a deep threat, catching 14 of his 25 targets for 352 yards and four scores in six games. He’s averaging a whopping 25.1 yards per reception.
So, there’s a real chance that MVS clears this prop with just one catch against Green Bay on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has cleared this prop in five straight games with the Saints, and he’s played in over 70 percent of the team’s snaps in three straight games.
I love the OVER on this prop for MVS against one of his former teams.
