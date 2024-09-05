Is Marquise Brown Playing Tonight? (NFL Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Chiefs)
The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens, but the Chiefs are going to be down a key weapon in this matchup.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, a key offseason acquisition for the Chiefs, has been ruled out for this game with a shoulder injury.
With Brown out, Patrick Mahomes will likely lean on Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as his top targets in the passing game. Running back Isiah Pacheco could also have a sizable role for the Chiefs.
There isn’t much to base this Kansas City offense off of when Brown sits since he was not with the team last season, but the prop market can tell us a little bit about who oddsmakers expect to pick up the slack in his absence.
Travis Kelce Receiving Props for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
The first player that I want to look at is Kelce, Mahomes’ clear favorite target in this offense.
While the star tight end is aging, he still could be in line for a big season in 2024 if the Chiefs’ offense takes a step forward with Worthy in the fold and Rice in his second season.
Here’s a quick look at Kelce’s props on Thursday night:
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime Touchdown: +110
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Based on these odds, Kelce is tied with Rice to lead the Chiefs in receptions on Thursday night, and he’s second on the team in receiving yards.
While Kelce may not make a big downfield play, he’s a solid bet in his receptions prop as Mahomes’ go-to option on third down and in key moments.
Rashee Rice Receiving Props for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
I think Rice could end up as the clear No. 1 option at wideout for the Chiefs this season, but I don’t know how much his role changes with Brown out.
Rice was already likely to get peppered with targets (he’s tight with Kelce for the highest receptions total) and he has the highest receiving yards prop on the team.
- Receiving Yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime Touchdown: +175
After a strong rookie season, Rice should be Kansas City’s go-to option on the outside, even if he isn’t the deep threat that Brown or Worthy is in this offense.
Xavier Worth Receiving Props for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
The player to keep an eye on to replace Brown’s production – in my eyes – would be Worthy.
Yes, the rookie has a 3.5 receptions prop heavily favored to the UNDER, but his receiving yards are still up at 44.5.
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
- Anytime Touchdown: +180
Could he be a downfield target that replaces Brown’s home-run ability? I think so.
If Worthy hits the UNDER on his receptions prop – like he’s favored to do – oddsmakers are expecting around 15 yards per catch for the rookie. He could take the top off of this defense and catch a signature Mahomes deep ball.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
