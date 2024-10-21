Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marving Harrison Jr. is off the team’s injury report and will play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harrison suffered a concussion in the Cardinals’ Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he was able to return to practice and clear concussion protocol this week.
Having Harrison in action is a major boost to an Arizona offense that has been up and down so far in the 2024 season.
Los Angeles has given up just five passing touchdowns in five games in 2024, but can Harrison and Kyler Murray change that tune in Week 7?
Here’s a look at the rookie’s prop bets for this Monday night matchup.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receiving Yards: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +170
Through six games, Harrison has found the end zone four total times (across three games), and he’s cleared 50.5 receiving yards just twice.
Even though he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison isn’t seeing a massive target share, getting just 37 looks through six games.
He has turned those looks into just 17 catches for 279 yards.
It’s hard to trust Harrison in a receiving yards prop in this matchup, especially since the Chargers have defended the pass well in 2024. However, Murray vowed that he and Harrison’s communication issues have been fixed, which could lead to a big game for the rookie in the coming weeks.
I’d lean toward taking Harrison to score since it offers a better payout and neither prop has been hit in the majority of the rookie’s first six games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.