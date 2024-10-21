Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Buccaneers)
Despite dealing with a hamstring, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been removed from the injury report.
That means Evans should be good to go for the Bucs’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens have won four straight games and are favored on the road in this matchup, so Tampa Bay needs Evans to make an impact on the outside to keep pace on Monday.
The Bucs and Ravens are both in the top three in the NFL in scoring this season.
Evans was held to just two catches in his last game, but he has 25 receptions for 310 yards and five scores in six games in 2024. After playing just 57 percent of the snaps in Week 6, Evans should return to a normal workload in Week 7 since he’s off the injury report.
Here’s a breakdown of his props for Week 7 against the Ravens.
Mike Evans Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Ravens
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -102/Under -128)
- Receiving Yards: 56.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime TD: +115
Evans’ receptions have fluctuated this season, as he has three games with over 4.5 but multiple games with just two.
The Buccaneers spread the ball around in the passing game, especially with Chris Godwin having a monster season alongside Evans in this passing offense.
Baltimore has been beatable through the air, allowing the third-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns so far this season. I love taking Evans to find the end zone in this matchup, as he’s done so in three of his six games in 2024.
I also don’t hate playing the OVER on his yardage, however the inconsistency of his receptions numbers could make him a risky play in that market if he only ends up with a two-catch day.
