Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
After missing the New York Knicks' first 58 games of the 2024-25 season, center Mitchell Robinson returned to action on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies and made an immediate impact.
Robinson, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury that required offseason surgery since last season's playoffs, played just over 12 minutes on Friday night, but he was a plus-11 in what was a one-point win for New York.
The big man finished with six points, five rebounds, and one assist, and he was on the floor for the game-ending possession on defense against Memphis. Having Robinson back should improve the Knicks on the defensive end, and it gives them some more lineup flexibility alongside Karl-Anthony Towns- or when Towns is out of the game- for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
On Sunday, Robinson is listed as probable against the Miami Heat due to his ankle injury. The Knicks are likely listing Robinson on the injury report since he's still working himself back into his normal role.
Robinson has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, appearing in just 59 games in the 2022-23 season and 31 games in the 2023-24 campaign. So, the Knicks are likely going to take things slow with him to make sure he's healthy for the playoffs.
Even though Robinson will likely be on a minutes limit again on Sunday, he should have an impact on this matchup- especially since the Heat play a lot of two-big lineups with Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.
With Robinson expected to suit up on Sunday, the Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.
