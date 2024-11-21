Is Myles Garrett Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Browns)
After missing Tuesday’s practice with a hip injury, Cleveland Browns star defensive lineman Myles Garrett is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is great news for the Browns, as they need all the help they can get to upset the Steelers on Thursday night.
Cleveland is set as a 3.5-point underdog in this game, and it comes into this game ranking just 19th in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
That’s been a major issue for the Browns. They’ve taken a step back defensively this season, and it hasn’t allowed them to make up for the terrible play they’ve had for most of the campaign at quarterback.
Still, Garrett is putting up big numbers, and he should be a threat to pick up a sack in Week 12. So far this season, he has seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
This game has a low total – 37 points – which is a sign that oddsmakers think we will see a defensive battle. With Garrett and TJ Watt on opposite sidelines, there should be some fireworks in the backfield in Week 12.
