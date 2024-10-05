Is Nick Chubb Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Browns vs. Commanders)
The Cleveland Browns are looking for a spark, and it might be coming soon.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland's prized running back is nearing his return from a season ending knee injury in 2023, as the Browns opened the window for him to return, giving him four weeks to get back into action.
Chubb is not expected to play in Week 5 after returning to practice as the Browns continue to ramp up his activities, so the expectation is he will be back in the following three weeks.
With Chubb still out, the expectation is that the Browns run game will focus on Jerome Ford, below you will find his player props odds as Cleveland travles to face the Washington Commanders.
Jerome Ford Player Prop Odds
- Rushing Yards: 46.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Receiving Yards: 18.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +145
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jerome Ford OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards
The Commanders rush defense ranks 25th in EPA/Rush, so angling this depressed total for Ford is worthwhile as the Browns will look to play keep away from the emerging superstar Jayden Daniels.
Ford continues to play the majority of snaps for Cleveland at running back, playing at least 75% of snaps in three of four games this season. With that in mind, he has gone over in half of the games with an average of about 50 yards per game.
With high usage and a favorable matchup, I'll go over Ford's rushing yards in potentially the final game before Chubb gets activated to return.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
