Is Nico Collins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Texans)
Houston Texans star receiver Nico Collins is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.
Collins, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, a sign that he’s trending towards playing in primetime tonight.
However, there hasn’t been an official report on Collins’ status, making him a tricky player to bet on in the prop market.
With Tank Dell questionable and Stefon Diggs out for the season with a torn ACL, Collins – if he plays – could walk back into a massive role in Week 10.
Best Nico Collins Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: N/A
- Receiving Yards: N/A
- Anytime TD: +130
Oddsmakers are playing things safe with Collins still on Sunday morning, as there is a chance that he won't play in this game.
However, by activating Collins for Sunday Night Football, the Texans may have shown their hand that the star receiver is ready to go.
If you want to bet on Collins to score at +130, it may be a solid bet since he’s already found the end zone three times in five games, including his final two games before he was injured.
Detroit has given up the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL this season, but opponents have only thrown for six touchdowns against Detroit. Can CJ Stroud and Collins add to that total in Week 10?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.