Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has missed each of the team's last four games, and Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that he is unlikely to play on Monday due to an ankle injury.
Denver picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, and it may have bought the team some time to sit Jokic in this matchup. The Nuggets have yet to release an official injury report for tonight's game since this is the second night of a back-to-back.
Oddsmakers still have the Nuggets favored against the Chicago Bulls, who are coming off a blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Denver is a three-point favorite at home in this game, so it'll be interesting to see the statuses of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon ahead of tip off.
Jokic is having an MVP-caliber season, but he's been banged up with elbow and ankle issues as of late. With Denver likely locked into a top-five seed in the West, it makes sense that the Nuggets aren't trying to push the three-time league MVP too much at this stage in the season.
This story will be updated with Jokic's official status on Monday night.
