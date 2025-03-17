Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors with elbow and ankle injuries.
Jokic has not missed a game since Jan. 15, and he's been playing through both of these ailment as of late, so Nuggets fans and bettors should expect him to go on Monday. The Nuggets are still underdogs in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are both questionable as well.
This season, Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game, keeping him in the conversation to win the MVP for the fourth time in five seasons.
With Jokic likely to suit up in this matchup, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market against Golden State.
This story will be updated with Jokic's status for Monday's game.
Best Nikola Jokic Prop Bet for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110)
This prop is pretty simple, as Jokic is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game and is now facing a Golden State team that lacks any real size in the frontcourt outside of rookie Quinten Post, who is questionable for this game.
Jokic has picked up 13 or more rebounds in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 14.0 boards per game during that stretch. I’d expect him to play heavy minutes on Monday, which should help him clear this prop against a Warriors team that is just 17th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
