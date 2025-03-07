Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to left ankle inflammation.
Jokic has not missed a game since Jan. 15, but he's not the only important Denver player on the injury report on Friday. Aaron Gordon is also questionable while Julian Strawther has been ruled out.
Despite Jokic's injury status, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Nuggets as 7.5-point favorites at home against Phoenix. It is worth noting that this line has come down from Nuggets -8 from earlier in the day.
It would be surprising to see Jokic miss this game given his durability for his career, and oddsmakers seem to think the same. However, if Jokic does sit, these odds will likely shift in a big way towards Phoenix. This season, Denver is just 2-4 in the six games that the three-time MVP has missed.
Jokic enters this game averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Nikola Jokic's status for Friday's game against the Suns.
