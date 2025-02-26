Is Nikola Vucevic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Bulls)
The Chicago Bulls have listed veteran big man Nikola Vucevic as doubtful for Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers due to calf tightness.
Vucevic is one of the few veterans left in the Chicago rotation after the deadline, and the Bulls are struggling to stay in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday, Chicago is set as a massive underdog against the Clippers.
This season, Vucevic is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's appeared in 56 games for Chicago, but the doubtful tag likely means that he won't play on Wednesday -- barring a mid-day upgrade in his status.
This story will be updated with Vucevic's official status for tonight's contest.
Best Bulls Prop Bet for Wednesday vs. Clippers
With Vuecvic likely out on Wednesday, there are a lot of players to consider for Chicago in the prop marekt. I'm looking to Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who may be a little overvalued, in this matchup.
- Lonzo Ball UNDER 10.5 Points (-115)
I’m fading Ball on Wednesday night against the No. 3 defense in the NBA.
Over his last 12 games (11 starts), Ball has 11 or more points in just three games, averaging 8.5 points per game while shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from 3.
Ball’s inefficiency is the issue here, and he lacks the burst to score as much in the paint. Over this stretch, Ball is taking 8.2 shots per game and 6.6 of those have come from beyond the arc. He’s not shooting the 3 well enough to trust him in this market.
