Is Norman Powell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pacers)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell missed the team's first game after the All-Star break with knee soreness, and he's listed as questionable on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers with the same ailment.
Powell has been huge for the Clippers this season, averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game across 45 contests. He's also shooting an impressive 49.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from 3.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Clippers as four-point road underdogs against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, so it appears that there's a chance that both Powell and Kawhi Leonard (also questionable) could play in this game.
If Powell does play, he's been a great player to target in the prop market for points and 3-pointers made -- especially when Leonard sits. Earlier this season, Powell was the clear No. 1 scoring option for the Clippers with Kawhi nursing a knee injury.
It'll be interesting to see if the extra days off after the All-Star break were enough for Powell to suit up on Sunday.
This story will be updated with Powell's official status for Sunday's contest.
