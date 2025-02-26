Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Bulls)
For the fourth straight game since the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Clippers will be without guard Norman Powell.
Powell is listed as out for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls with left patellar tendinopathy.
This is a big blow to the Los Angeles offense, as Powell is the No. 2 choice for the league's Most Improved Player award this season and was nearly named an All-Star in the Western Conference. Despite the Clippers being down Powell, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have them favored by nine points against Chicago.
On the bright side for Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard is off of the injury report after missing each of the last two games with a foot injury. So, Leonard and James Harden will be relied on to carry this offense as the Clippers attempt to stay in the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
One of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season, Powell is averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc.
If there is a concern when it comes to Powell, it's that he was listed as questionable earlier in the week (on Sunday), but now he's been ruled out right away for this matchup. Hopefully, the veteran guard will be back in action sooner rather than later for Los Angeles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.