Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Pelicans)
Since the All-Star break, Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell has played in just one of 10 games due to multiple injuries.
Powell was on the shelf with a knee injury that cost him the Clippers' five games out of the break, but he returned for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, he was injured in that game, aggravating his hamstring, leading to him missing the last four games for the Clips.
On Tuesday, the Clippers ruled Powell out with his hamstring injury (right hamstring strain) for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Oddsmakers at DraftKings still have the Clippers favored by seven points in this matchup.
Powell has missed 18 games for the Clippers this season, and they are under .500 in those games, going 8-10.
In addition to that, the Clippers have really struggled when favored on the road this season, going 4-10, the third-worst mark in the NBA.
While the Pelicans have struggled overall and may be hard to bet on in this game, the Clippers' offense has taken a hit without Powell. Over their last 10 games, the Clips are 19th in offensive rating and 16th in effective field goal percentage.
Powell is averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the lineup as Los Angeles attempts to avoid the play-in tournament in the West.
