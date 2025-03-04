Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Suns)
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell returned from a knee injury on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was promptly injured again.
Powell suffered a right hamstring strain in that matchup, and he's listed as out with the injury for the Clippers' matchup on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
This is a major blow for Los Angeles, as Powell has enjoyed a breakout year in the 2024-25 campaign. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3.
Without Powell, the Clippers have to lean on James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac more on offense to carry the workload. Zubac could be an interesting target in the prop market on Tuesday, as he's scored 21, 22 and 25 points in his three matchups against the Suns in the 2024-25 season.
Despite the Powell injury, the Clippers are still favored in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Suns, who have lost eight of their last 10 games, are also the worst team in the NBA against the spread this season.
Los Angeles is hoping to bounce back with a win on Tuesday after falling behind the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings. L.A is now the No. 7 seed and in the play-in tournament field.
