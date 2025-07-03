Is Paige Bueckers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mercury vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers missed the team's last game with a knee injury, but she's off the injury report and expected to play on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.
This is a major boost for a Dallas team that has just five wins in the 2025 season, but the Wings are still massive underdogs at home against Phoenix. That is likely due to the fact that Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out and DiJonai Carrington is doubtful for Thursday's game.
The Wings are already down Ty Harris (out for the season) and Maddy Siegrist (knee fracture) in this matchup.
Bueckers has been one of the better guards in the WNBA this season, but she has missed time due to concussion protocol and a knee issue. Hopefully, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft will be able to avoid any further injuries this season.
With Bueckers expected to play for the shorthanded Wings, here's how I'm betting on her in the prop market tonight.
Dallas Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 17.5 Points (-120)
With the Wings down several players on Thursday, I’m buying Bueckers to go over her points prop, which is currently set at 17.5.
Bueckers has 18 or more points in seven games in the 2025 season and five of her seven games since returning from concussion protocol. Overall, the No. 1 overall pick is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field.
She should see a ton of usage on Thursday, as she’s taken 17.4 shots per game in her last seven games.
