Is Parker Washington Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has stepped up to play a key role in the 2025 campaign, but he's listed as questionable for Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts, but is not expected to play and will be inactive.
Earlier this week, Washington was listed as a DNP at practice due to his hip issue. The 2023 sixth-round pick was limited to just 24 snaps (38.1 percent) on offense before exiting in Week 13.
This season, Washington has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars, catching 36 of his 63 targets for 447 yards and three scores. He's also been a threat as a punt returner, scoring two touchdowns on returns.
This matchup is a huge one for both teams, as the Jags jumped the Colts in the AFC South standings in Week 13 with their win over the Tennessee Titans.
If you're looking to bet on a prop for this matchup, there is one Jaguars receiver that could be worth a look against a Colts defense that hasn't exactly shut down opposing passers this season.
Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Colts
Jakobi Meyers OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
The Jaguars made a move to bolster their receiver room at the deadline, adding veteran Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Meyers has meshed well in Jacksonville so far, finishing with 41, 64, 50 and 90 receiving yards in his four games. During that stretch, he's been targeted 21 times by Trevor Lawrence, including at least six targets in each of the last three games.
With Brian Thomas Jr. missing time in recent weeks with an ankle injury before returning in Week 13 and Washington banged up, Meyers is emerging as a reliable threat in this passing game ahead of this AFC South battle.
I don't mind taking the OVER for this receiving yards against a Colts defense that is 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2025.
