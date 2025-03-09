Is Paul George Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. 76ers)
The 2024-25 season has been one to forget for Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's possible that we won't see George much down the final stretch of the campaign.
PG has been ruled out for the second straight game on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Philly is listing the nine-time All-Star with "left groin soreness" on its latest injury report.
The Sixers have already lost Joel Embiid for the season, and guard Tyrese Maxey (back) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game. Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 76ers as favorites at home against Utah.
This season, Philly is a dreadful 1-13 against the spread when favored at home. With the Sixers likely tanking to keep their top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, George and Maxey may find themselves sitting out a lot more over the final weeks of the regular season.
With both players out on Sunday, guard Quentin Grimes could be a player to consider in the prop market.
Best 76ers Prop Bet on Sunday vs. Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Quentin Grimes OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
If you’re going to bet on a Sixers player in this one, Grimes may be the way to go.
The former first-round pick has turned in some big scoring games (44 and 30 points) over his last four contests, and he’s taken at least 11 shots in each of those games. While Grimes was just 2-for-11 from the field in his last matchup, he is likely going to be one of the focal points of this Philly offense against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
