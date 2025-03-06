Is Paul George Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics)
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Boston Celtics due to left groin soreness.
George has played in just 41 games this season, and he missed Monday's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to the same injury. While he returned on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George put up just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting in that game.
Overall, the nine-time All-Star is averaging just 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3.
With Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid already ruled out for this game, the 76ers are set as 14.5-point underdogs against Boston. That could be a sign that George may sit as well, although his struggles may make it tougher for oddsmakers to truly shift this line towards Philly, even if they expected him to play.
If George can go, he could be worth target in the prop market.
This story will be updated with George's official status for Thursday night's game.
Best Paul George Prop Bet for 76ers vs. Celtics
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Paul George OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-145)
While George has struggled mightily this season, I do think he’s worth a shot in his rebounds prop – if he plays – on Thursday.
This season, PG is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 rebounds in six of his last nine games. Over his last three games, George has seven, eight, and eight boards. He’s undervalued at this number tonight against a Boston team that is in the middle of the pack in opponent rebounds per game.
