Is Paul George Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to left groin soreness.
With the 76ers sitting on the outside of the play-in tournament picture entering Monday's contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see George sit. The veteran has played in 40 games this season, but Philly appears to be focusing on the 2025 NBA Draft after it shut down Joel Embiid for the season.
Oddsmakers still have the Sixers set as favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers, but Philly is a dreadful 1-13 against the spread when favored at Wells Fargo Center this season.
If George sits, guard Tyrese Maxey could be a player to watch on Monday since he'll have to carry a major load on the offensive end.
This story will be updated with George's official status on Monday night.
Best Philadelphia 76ers Prop Bet vs. Blazers with Paul George Questionable
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Tyrese Maxey has had some up-and-down games lately (he scored just five points against Golden State on Saturday), but he should have a ton of shots against the Blazers with Embiid done for the season and George questionable.
Maxey is averaging over 28 points per game when Embiid sits and he plays (35 games) this season, and he’s cleared 28.5 points in 17 of his last 24 games, averaging 28.5 points per game over that stretch.
If George sits, there aren’t many more options on the offensive end outside of Maxey for Philly (assuming Quentin Grimes doesn’t have another 40-point game). I think Maxey is a solid bounce-back candidate tonight.
