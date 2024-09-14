Is Rome Odunze Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bears vs. Texans)
Rome Odunze’s NFL debut was cut short due to an injury in the Bears comeback win against the Tennessee Titans.
The No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft only had one catch for 11 yards as the Chicago offense struggled in its opener. While he avoided a serious knee injury, he may miss the team’s game on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The much improved Bears pass catching group may already be short handed with the likes of Odunze and Keenan Allen game-time decisions for the team’s matchup on Sunday Night Football.
The Bears are a considerable underdog at Houston on Sunday, catching 6.5 points with a total of 45.5. However, with Odunze’s status up in the air, we could see a ton of attention go towards D.J. Moore. Here are his updated player props ahead of Week 2.
D.J. Moore Prop Bets for Bears vs. Texans in Week 2
Receiving Yards: 67.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
Receptions: 4.5 (Over -168/Under +128)
Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +195
Moore was the bright point of what was a poor effort from the Bears offense, catching five passes on eight targets for 38 yards. Chicago’s offense only had 148 total yards in Caleb Williams’ debut, and with injuries at wide receiver, the team may force feed it’s top target.
Can Williams improve in his second game under center, and can Moore show out against a Texans defense that allowed the Colts to average seven yards per play? Moore will be relied upon heavily to show up.
