Is Romeo Doubs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Lions)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is set to miss his second straight game due to a concussion.
Doubs, who was injured in the Packers’ Week 12 win over the San Francisco 49ers, has been ruled out on the team's official injury report for Week 14 against the Detroit Lions.
The young receiver also missed the Packers’ Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and it appears he did not have enough time – or make enough progress – to clear concussion protocol ahead of Week 14.
This season, Doubs has 34 receptions for 483 yards and two scores, and he’s been one of the top options for the Packers in the passing game alongside Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft.
With Doubs out, someone will need to step up for Green Bay against a Detroit defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for this Week 14 matchup when it comes to Green Bay’s pass catchers.
Best Packers Prop Bet With Romeo Doubs Out in NFL Week 14
Tucker Kraft OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
So far this season, Tucker Kraft has 34 or more receiving yards in six games, and he saw a major role in Week 13 with Doubs out of the lineup.
Kraft led the Packers in receiving against Miami, catching six of his seven targets for 78 yards.
Oddsmakers have set Kraft’s receptions prop at 3.5, but he’s only picked up four or more catches in four games in the 2024 campaign.
So, I’ll back him to go over this yardage prop, as the Packers may be forced to throw the ball a little more than usual if they fall behind to a tough Lions squad.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.