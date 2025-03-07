Is Rudy Gobert Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Heat)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has missed the last nine games with a back injury, but he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday night's matchup with the Miami Heat.
While it's not official that Gobert is going to return to the lineup on Friday, the betting odds for this game may be a sign that he is. Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook on the road against this Miami team even though both squads are in the play-in tournament picture in their respective conferences.
With Gobert out of the lineup recently, the Wolves have been playing reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid major minutes at the center position. If Gobert returns, the Wolves could move Reid back to the bench since Julius Randle returned to action last week for Minnesota.
Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season. While his back injury cost him nine games, it's also possible that the Wolves are easing him back into the lineup to make sure the veteran is good to go in the playoffs.
This story will be updated with Gobert's official status for Friday's matchup with the Heat.
