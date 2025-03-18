Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Warriors)
The Golden State Warriors' seven-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night, and it appears that they are considering sitting superstar Stephen Curry on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday.
According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the team will consider resting Curry against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, it appears that will be the case. Golden State is set as a home underdog in this matchup, a sign that the Warriors could rest Curry -- and maybe more players -- in this game.
If Curry does play, this game is a great matchup for him and one he thrived in earlier this season.
Here's a look at that prop, as it's worth having on bettors' radar before tonight's matchup.
This story will be updated with Curry's official status for Tuesday night's matchup.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-120)
Curry is averaging 28.6 points per game over his last 20 matchups, and while he failed to clear this line on Monday night, he’s picked up 25 or more points in 13 of those 20 matchups.
The Bucks are allowing the most points per game to the point guard position this season, including a 38-point game to Curry before the All-Star break. Don’t be shocked if Steph goes off – if the Warriors play him – on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.