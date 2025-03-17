Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Warriors)
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has missed just nine games this season, but he's listed as questionable on Monday against the Denver Nuggets with a low back strain.
Curry has not missed a game since Jan. 28, so it's hard to see him sitting out this matchup with Golden State currently on a seven-game winning streak and just 3.5 games out of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Warriors are favored by 4.5 points at DraftKings, another sign that Steph should be able to give it a go on Monday. The two-time MVP has taken his game to another level since the Jimmy Butler trade, and that makes him an interesting player to look at in the betting market.
Here's how I'd bet on Steph if he's able to play on Monday.
This story will be updated with Steph Curry's status for Monday's game against Denver.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Steph Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-115)
Since the Butler trade, Curry has been on another level, averaging 29.1 points per game across 17 matchups while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, Curry is attempting a whopping 19.3 shots and 12.4 3-pointers per game.
He should be able to get loose against a Denver team that ranks 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 matchups. Curry had 24 points, 11 assists and seven boards in a loss to Denver earlier this season.
